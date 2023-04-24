Samsung you certainly know her. Large company active in many sectors. Whether you are looking for a washing machine or a telephone, surely the company will be able to guarantee you excellent quality. Anyway, today we are here.i to tell you about GPUs, so if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Samsung and the development of the proprietary GPU

After telling you about fold hinges here, today we talk about GPU. Apparently Samsung is working on its own video card based on the proprietary AMD RDNA architecture. Apparently there is a big rumor going around about Jiao Yang. In case you don’t know him, he’s a GPU guru, a real genius in the field. Samsung second 36kr he would hire the engineer and put him in charge of the project.

A news that if it turns out to be true, it would be really interesting. After all, the man contributed a lot during his time at Huawei, guaranteeing the company the development of the fastest NPU in the world. The rumors, however, flock like snow and apparently according to some rumors, Samsung wouldn’t be sparing the expense also engaging Jiao Guofang, co-founder of Biren Technology always great mind with regard to GPUs. In short, a lot is boiling in the pot and if all this proves to be well founded we will be facing a future high-end product that could also fight on equal terms with its competitors (a situation that the company is currently finding it too difficult to materialize). We will definitely keep you informed!