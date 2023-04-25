Samsung is a leading company when it comes to smartphones and tablets. Obviously wanting to own a top of the range also involves a huge expenditure of economic resources. In light of that, today we are here to bring you some sensational news and that is the possibility of save even more than 200 euros. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Do you want to buy a brand new Samsung Galaxy S23? Know that you can now get up to 300 euros off. This is thanks to an official promotion from the manufacturer! You will not even be bound to buy on the official website, as the partners are different and we want to bring you the regulation below:

If you buy from the official store, you will need to enter this code: EXCLUSIVES23. If, on the other hand, you buy elsewhere, you will then have to register the product, but let’s see the savings list together: for the purchase or rental of the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone (model code SM-S918B), the refund value will be €300.00

for the purchase or rental of the Galaxy S23+ smartphone (model code SM-S916B), the refund value will be €200.00

against the purchase or rental of the Galaxy S23 smartphone (model code SM-S911B), the refund value will be €100.00 See also Duranguense suffers fraud by a hotel in Mazatlán, losing 7,990 pesos

Beware though, the discount it is not available on Student sites and State Partner sites. Finally, there is nothing left for us to do but leave you here the official page to consult. We hope you will take advantage of the offer, as it is truly sensational!

#Samsung #heres #cashback