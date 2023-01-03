The maximum expression of artificial intelligence applied to the kitchen: Samsung’s Bespoke AI oven, presented at CES in Las Vegas, is able to recognize the dishes inserted and automatically set cooking time, temperature and mode. Not only that: it is able to understand when something is burning and automatically stops cooking. The oven is able to recognize up to 106 different dishes and ingredients thanks to the internal video camera, and also has a 7-inch touch screen for entering cooking instructions by hand. The camera also allows you to send images of cooking in real time to a phone, to check without having to get up, but also in live streaming on social networks. A very long live broadcast of cooking turkey in the oven on Twitch? Now it is possible. Prices have not yet been announced, and the oven will be available for sale in Europe in the third quarter of 2023.