Samsung it’s a company we’ve come to love over time. The fields in which this company works are so many! They range from telephones that we often talk about here, to household appliances and finally to the components of mobile terminals and PCs. If you’re curious to know what’s cooking today, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung: here is the 12-nanometer DDR5 DRAM!

Today is as big a day for Samsung as it has been announced DDR5 DRAM memory (latest standard on the market) from 16gigabit and with a production process from 12 nanometers. There are many innovations and it starts immediately with an improvement in performance: the new materials used promise a total improvement of the circuit and consequently better performance.

Just to be clear, with a processing capable of reaching 7.2 Gbps it was possible to process two 30gb 4k movies in about a second. There is also no shortage of energy benefits related to this product with about 22% less energy used. We leave you below the comment of Samsung:

“Our 12nm DRAM will be a key driver in driving market-wide adoption of DDR5 DRAM. With outstanding performance and energy efficiency, we expect our new DRAM to serve as the foundation for more sustainable operations in areas such as next-generation computing, data centers and AI-powered systems.”

Finally, we would like to inform you that 2023 is the fixed year for mass production of such a component!