Samsung by now we all know it, the latest Galaxy in the pipeline is a device that promises to be really interesting and which we have already talked about on other occasions, such as here for example. In any case, today we are not here to talk to you about terminals, but about operating systems and apps. The company has decided to update its own application and the news is quite interesting. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung has updated One Hand Operation +, here’s what changes!

Mother Samsung hardly leaves you disappointed and today she has decided to further simplify the life of her usual user using One Hand Operation +. In case you don’t know, it’s an application inside Samsung Good Lock that allows you to to set custom gestures in order to improve the use of your device with one hand.

The latest version brings with it some additional features: Animation, Pin, Rectangle and Oval. They are related to screenshots and will allow you to perform them in completely different ways. Let’s take for example Animation which offers the possibility to run a screen at any time thanks to a handy window. Pin then allows you to fix an area of ​​the display in a special space and always have it there. Rectangle and Oval remain which recall a rectangular or oval tool so as to delimit the space of the screen.

Interesting news that is undoubtedly more practical to prove than to explain. Obviously we advise you to update the app and finally we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!