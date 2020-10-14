Samsung has introduced a low-cost smartphone with 5G support. The announcement of Samsung A42 5G is reported by The Verge with reference to the company’s materials.

The device has a Snapdragon 750G processor that supports fifth generation networks. According to journalists, Samsung A42 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone of the company – the device was estimated at $ 455, while the previously presented Galaxy A51 5G is available for $ 500. According to the publication, the new device will compete with the Pixel 4A 5G and OnePlus Nord models.

The phone came out with a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a waterdrop notch for a 20-megapixel selfie camera. On the back of the device there is a camera with four sensors with a resolution of 48, 8, 5 and 5 megapixels. Samsung A42 5G is equipped with four to eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory, expandable with microSD cards. The battery capacity is 5000 milliampere-hours.

At the time of the release, the release date of the device for sale in the UK became known – the smartphone will appear on the local market on November 6. The cost of the device in British retail will be 349 pounds, or about 35 thousand rubles. Samsung will announce additionally the A42 5G in other markets.

In January, TechRadar reported that the most affordable 5G smartphone on the market is Xiaomi. The Mi Mix 5G model was priced at $ 300. The device was released back in May 2019 and was available for $ 500 at the start of sales.