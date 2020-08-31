Samsung has released a smartphone with a high-capacity battery. Information about the device Galaxy M51 appeared in German website companies.

The device received a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a 32-megapixel selfie camera is located in the hole in the center of the front panel. On the back is a camera with a 64-megapixel primary lens and three additional 12, 5 and 5 megapixels. “The Galaxy M51 is available in two colors, it impresses with a modern design that matches your style,” reads the description of the gadget.

A distinctive feature of the device is a 7000 milliampere-hour battery. This figure is a record for Samsung smartphones. For example, the Galaxy Note20 unveiled on August 5 received a 4300 milliampere-hour battery. The battery also supports fast charging with a power of 25 watts.

The new device received an unnamed eight-core processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory. Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for pre-order, the cost of the device in Germany will be 360 ​​euros, or about 29 thousand rubles. At the moment, the timing of the release of the device in other markets is unknown.