Samsung has released a smartphone with a high-capacity battery. Information about the device Galaxy M51 appeared in German website companies.
The device received a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a 32-megapixel selfie camera is located in the hole in the center of the front panel. On the back is a camera with a 64-megapixel primary lens and three additional 12, 5 and 5 megapixels. “The Galaxy M51 is available in two colors, it impresses with a modern design that matches your style,” reads the description of the gadget.
A distinctive feature of the device is a 7000 milliampere-hour battery. This figure is a record for Samsung smartphones. For example, the Galaxy Note20 unveiled on August 5 received a 4300 milliampere-hour battery. The battery also supports fast charging with a power of 25 watts.
The new device received an unnamed eight-core processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory. Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for pre-order, the cost of the device in Germany will be 360 euros, or about 29 thousand rubles. At the moment, the timing of the release of the device in other markets is unknown.
