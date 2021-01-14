Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphones. Presentation recording is available at Youtube-channel of the company.

The new line of devices from the Korean brand consists of the base flagship Galaxy S21, as well as the Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra models. Depending on the region of sales, the devices received the latest Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chip. The devices came out with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a cutout for the front camera. The screens also support the display frequency of the picture up to 120 hertz.

The junior flagship Galaxy S21, estimated at 75 thousand rubles, differs from the rest in a plastic case. The model received a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra came with 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. The flagships have from 8 gigabytes of LPDDR5 RAM and from 128 to 512 gigabytes of internal memory. All models received support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and IP68 waterproofing.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + have a triple camera with 12, 12 and 64 megapixel sensors and support for 30x Space Zoom. On the back of the top flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra there is a camera for four lenses with a resolution of 108, 12, 10 and 10 megapixels. The older model also received laser autofocus and a hundredfold increase in Space Zoom.

The base flagship of the series has a 4000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21 + has a 4800 mAh battery. The top flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000 milliampere-hour battery.

The Galaxy S21 will cost $ 799, the Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost at least $ 999 and $ 1199, respectively. In Russia, the Galaxy S21 will cost 74,990 rubles, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra will cost at least 94,990 and 109,990 rubles, respectively. The models will go on sale on February 5th.