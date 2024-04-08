As regards i wearable devicesit seems that Samsung is planning the launch of a new model globally, potentially designated as the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4.

This is the Galaxy Watch FE, a version Fan Editionwhich will join the lineup of devices arriving this summer. The indiscretion was revealed by Android Headlines, based on information obtained from a consultation of the IMEI database.

European Union markets should therefore be included in the distribution. The news adds further details to the rumors regarding the arrival of three new smartwatches Samsung instead of the usual two.

A bit like Apple Watch The first signs of Galaxy Watch FE were spotted by colleagues at AndroidHeadlines through model codes For 2024, the company is expected to launch three variants of the Galaxy Watch 7: a standard one, a sporty one, and possibly a “Classic”, along with a “Pro” model equipped with a larger battery. The information gathered indicates that the Galaxy Watch “FE” will not necessarily be tied to the launch of the series 7, but it will be available practically all over the worldwith the three model code variants SM-R866F, SM-R866U, SM-R866N, corresponding to the global, US and Korean versions respectively.

Galaxy Watch4, the basis of the Fan Edition, has a very similar model code, in the global version: SM-R860F. See also Lost Ark on Twitch with 1.2 million viewers, a great success for the free-to-play MMO Taking this track into account, the similarities between Galaxy Watch FE and Galaxy Watch4 could be notable in terms of design and functionality, with the characteristic circular display, rotating bezel and operating system WearOS developed by Samsung in collaboration with Google. If this is confirmed, the technical specifications should match, including sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor, compass, as well as sensors for heart and blood oxygen level monitoring.

The processor could be Exynos W920with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. The introduction of this “FE” model closely resembles theapproach adopted by Apple with its Apple Watch line, which includes the Apple Watch Series 9 in two sizes, the Ultra 2 and, at the most affordable end, the Apple Watch SE.

Watch for fans In July, Samsung will break with tradition by introducing three smartwatches instead of two The “Fan Edition” terminology, introduced by Samsung in September 2020 with the Galaxy S20 FE to indicate a cheaper version of its top of the range, was subsequently extended to other products such as tablets and earphones (such as the recent Galaxy Buds FE).

As a result, the Galaxy Watch FE is expected to fit naturally into this product line, offering good features at more affordable prices. See also Prime Day 2023: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for PS5 discounted on Amazon Italy While Galaxy Watch 6 starts at 299 euros, only 50 euros more than Apple Watch SE, rumors report that it would be reasonable to hypothesize an entry price of the economic Samsung smartwatch at at least 199 euros. As for the design, Galaxy Watch FE should bear similarities to the most recent models; however, there are rumors suggesting a possible radical change in aesthetics of Samsung watches, moving from a circular case to a square one, perhaps already with the Galaxy Watch7 or perhaps in 2025 with the Galaxy Watch 8.



#Samsung #plans #39Galaxy #Watch #FE39 #arriving #July