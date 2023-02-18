Samsung is a company that needs no introduction, it is a leading company in the technology sector and which ranges in various fields including: televisions, tablets, smartphones and much more. Today we really want to talk to you about smartphones and in particular about a new one antivirusso stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung has designed a new antivirus!

Cyberattacks are commonplace these days, so it’s nothing short of a good thing that Samsung has thought about developing a new and interesting antivirus which aims to protect against “Zero-Click” attacks. In case you don’t know, these are very harmful attacks that allow spyware to be installed on your device without you even realizing it. There is actually no interaction involved and that makes them very scary!

In light of this, Samsung has stated that its new antivirus named after Samsung Message Guard, will help prevent these types of attacks before they can even infect your device. The concept is very simple: the software automatically will quarantine and destroy threats attached in the following formats: PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP and WBMP.

More specifically, imagine receiving a text message with an image attached. The software will automatically isolate the image and block any type of malicious code by scanning it completely. Obviously the new S23s will have the application pre-installed and in general all devices that use UI 5.1 should receive the update during the year. The coverage will be total for both Google Messages and Samsung Messages. We will obviously keep you informed in case of further news on the matter!