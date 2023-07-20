The Verge: Samsung Introduces 128GB GDDR7 Memory Format

The South Korean corporation Samsung reported on the creation of a new memory format GDDR7. About it informs edition of The Verge.

The company noted that the new type of memory is about one and a half times faster than the memory of the current GDDR6X format. The maximum data transfer rate was 128 gigabytes per second, the throughput was 32 gigabits per second. Samsung engineers noted that the high speed was achieved through the use of pulse amplitude modulation (PAM3) technology.

GDDR7 memory is also 20 percent more power efficient than GDDR6 thanks to “power-saving technology optimized for high-speed operations.” In addition, the corporation’s specialists used an epoxy compound with a 70 percent higher heat resistance. New memory chips are going to be used in video cards, game consoles and other devices. According to journalists, gadgets with GDDR7 memory can be presented at the beginning of 2024.

“Our GDDR7 DRAM memory will help improve the user experience in areas that require outstanding graphics performance, such as workstations, PCs and game consoles, devices that interact with artificial intelligence,” said Samsung spokesman Youngchul Bae.

In October 2022, Samsung introduced LPDDR5X DRAM, a new RAM standard for smartphones. The memory was characterized by increased data processing speed – up to 8.5 gigabits per second.