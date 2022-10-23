Samsung is a company that is increasingly focusing on the mobile department, constantly ready to innovate in an increasingly saturated market, keeping up with the new and sparkling technologies that the world has to offer.

Today we are here to talk to you about a novelty that will surely benefit all future Samsung devices. If you are curious to know what will change, stay with us and you certainly will not be disappointed!

Samsung come the seamless updates

Android is an operating system that follows increasingly stringent and harsh rules, so it was only a matter of time before Samsung also confirmed the arrival of seamless updates, but what is it in particular?

Trying to remain as formal as possible. The invention was to create two completely identical partitions. These partitions contain the same data, but of course you will only use one normally.

However, when a system update arrives, it is not installed in your usage partition, but in the other dormant in the background. Once the phone restarts, b will then become the primary partition. This apparently very simple game is actually extremely complex.

The benefits for the user are obvious as they make the update process completely invisible. What’s even more exciting is that in the event of an error, there will always be a partition that you can use to restore the previous version. All this, however, has the downside of having to keep a partition alive by sacrificing a few GB from the device.

In short, Samsung has confirmed all this and we are very happy with it!