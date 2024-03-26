Samsung is one of the big memory manufacturers and, together with SK Hynix and Micron, is preparing the field for the next generation GPUs that will arrive in the latter part of the year. After months of announcements and rumors, finally the first ones GDDR7 memories have appeared in the official price lists of the South Korean giant. After having anticipated the specifications provided by the main competitors, let's try to discover together the characteristics of Samsung memories.

Samsung: technical details on GDDR7 memories

The 32 Gbps modules

As can be seen from the graphics published by Samsung, the first memories from the Seoul company will have a capacity of 16 GB, with a density of 2 GB VRAM per module: this means that the next generation video cards will have, at least initially, the same capacity of the current lineup.

NVIDIA and AMD will therefore offer cards with memory sizes completely similar to those seen in this generation, however raising the standard to 16 GB, and then moving on to more generous capacities over the course of the various iterations, so as to contain the initial costs and give the time for the new technology to refine its potential.

The modules will have a 32-bit interface with a refresh rate of 16K/32ms and will arrive in 266 FBGA packages in two versions with different speeds: the standard die will be 32 Gbpswhile the optimized low voltage version it will be 28 Gbps. Although the first solution will most likely be intended for a few high-end GPUs, we are still faced with an improvement compared to the 24 Gbps of the current generation, with an increase of 24.5% for the 32 Gbps modules.

The 28 Gbps modules

The first video cards with GDDR7 will arrive during the year: it seems that NVIDIA has decided to cut the production of the GeForce RTX 40 while waiting for the new RTX 50.