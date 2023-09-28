Samsung Electronics Italia presented Discover ‘n Play, a series of three monthly events dedicated to gaming scheduled at the Samsung SmartThings Home in Milan. The first meeting will be held on September 30th and the following two in October and November. On these occasions, boys and girls aged 16 to 25 who are passionate about the world of gaming will have the opportunity to explore, together with exceptional guests, some topics relating to gaming, attend gameplay sessions of the Samsung Morning Stars, Samsung’s eSports team, and challenge yourself with the video games of the moment. The meetings will be an opportunity to delve deeper into some emerging themes. In fact, there is increasingly a need to convey to children the benefits deriving from gaming, such as the evolution of the role of the gamer and the job opportunities offered, as well as the soft and hard skills that can be developed by playing their own titles favorites.

Hosting and welcoming the guests of each event will be Mattia D’Antoni, content creator active on Instagram and Tiktok, supported by Caleel, streamer and content creator, and, on the last date, by the professional gamer Kurolily and by Dario Moccia, a of the most famous Italian streamers who has almost 500 thousand followers on Twitch. Precisely on the occasion of the last event in November, participants will have the opportunity to compete in a final tournament, which will be streamed on the streamer’s Twitch channel. The setting for the project will be the Creator Lab, the gaming space inside the Samsung SmartThings Home in Milan, where it will be possible to try Samsung’s multi-device gaming experience, which meets the needs of different types of gamers, offering immersive game on different devices.