Samsung Electronics announced an interesting expansion of the offer of games through Samsung Gaming Hub with the addition of Anstream Arcade and Blacknuttwo additional gaming services that have been added to the hub in question for a total of another 2,000 games available on subscription.

Users of Samsung Smart TVs and Smart Monitors compatible with Samsung Gaming Hub will therefore also be able to add the Anstream Arcade and Blacknut catalogs to the others already present within the app accessible directly from the display operating system.

In total, we are now talking about over 3,000 games available: the two services in question are in fact added to the already present Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Utomik. Antstream Arcade gives you access to over 1,400 games, including many retro arcade classics, while Blacknut offers over 500 premium family games and exclusive titles.

Antstream Arcade is the largest service of cloud retro gaming in the world, which brings various classic arcade games such as Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, Double Dragon and many more directly to your Smart TV or monitor via the Samsung Gaming Hub. The AntStream Arcade subscription is currently available at €12 for 12 months, with a significant discount compared to the standard one.

Blacknut is an online video game streaming service that gives you instant access to hundreds of video games. With a monthly subscription, gamers have more than 500 premium titles suitable for the whole family, five profiles they can access at the same time and a library of games available on all screens. The catalog includes well-known titles such as Metro Exodus and Overcooked 1 and 2, and offers European users an entire collection of Disney games exclusively. The latest additions to the May 2023 international catalog are TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 and Tour de France 2022. For Samsung customers only, Blacknut – now included in the Samsung Gaming Hub – is offering new users a 15-day free trial to explore the catalog and try over 500 premium video games on a selection of 2021, 2022 and 2023 Samsung TVs.

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut are available in Samsung Gaming Hub at Samsung TVs 2021, 2022 and 2023. For 2022 TVs and 2021 TVs with updated software on sale in markets where the Samsung Gaming Hub is not available, users can find apps from Samsung gaming partners in the TV’s App Store.