We saw the new foldable range at Samsung Home in Milan and we are ready to reveal the features, prices and promotions of the new Galaxy Z Fold6.

Here we are: the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in Paris finally showed us the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 . A smartphone that offers a series of AI-powered features and tools that optimize the use of the big screen and significantly increase productivity.

Technical features

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z series promises to be its thinnest and lightest ever, optimized for mobile use. The design features near-perfect symmetry and flat edges, which combine with the new size of the cover screen of the Z Fold6. The structure of the Dual-Track Hinge is then further supported by a reinforced folding edge, which should better distribute the shock generated by external impacts. The latest Z series is also resistant, thanks to the Armor Aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The large diagonal offered by the foldable display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

In terms of features, . Samsung Notes Assistant offers quick and easy translations, summaries, and automatic formatting for meeting notes. Additionally, a new built-in transcription feature allows you to write out, translate, and summarize voice recordings right in Notes. Text in PDF files can be translated and seamlessly overlaid when you open the file using the PDF overlay translation feature in Notes. Samsung Keyboard’s new Composer feature generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and social media apps like Gmail and Instagram. For social media in particular, Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analyzing your previous posts.

Additionally, the S Pen gives you access to quick commands to activate certain functions by simply hovering the stylus over your device’s screen. Smart Selection further expands the S Pen experience by suggesting useful functions like translating, adding notes, and the all-new Sketch on Image. When you simply sketch or draw on the screen, Sketch on Image will generate several options for creating an image.

The back of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Fold6 promises to improve the way you work, play and stay informed through Samsung’s long-standing partnership with Google. Gemini is integrated with multiple Google apps, making it easier than ever to plan a trip with real-time flight and hotel reservation information, and suggest where to visit famous landmarks and the best routes to get there using Google Maps. Galaxy AI has also improved communication on the Z Fold6, and maximizing its unique dual-screen form factor, Interpreter features a new conversation mode that allows both parties to conveniently view translations on the main screen and cover display for more natural interactions.

For gaming, the Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an improved gaming experience, thanks to a new chipset and a vapor chamber that is 1.6 times larger than before, giving you the ability to play longer, while maintaining performance intact. Vivid and realistic graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and come to life on a 7.6-inch screen that offers a display that can touch 2,600 nits.

Custom interface offers exclusive features for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy. Or you can choose from the shades exclusive to Samsung Shop Online and at the Samsung Experience Store located in the IL CENTRO shopping center in Arese”: Crafted Black and White for Galaxy Z Fold6. Galaxy Z Fold6 can be purchased in the Italian market in the following configurations:

in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €2,459;

in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €2,219;

in the 12GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €2,099.

Finally, by purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 on Samsung.com from July 10, 2024 to July 23 included, you can have a super valuation of your used device, obtaining up to €780 valuation + €100 discount on your cart, plus 12 months of free Samsung Care+ protection for accidental damage. By purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 from July 10, 2024 to July 23 included, you can receive a free Clip Case.

A detail of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6’s camera block

GALAXY Z FOLD6 DATASHEET