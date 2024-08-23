Over the last few years, foldable devices have become increasingly popular, guaranteeing displays with a large diagonal and preserving their comfort. In light of this, Amazon has therefore thought it a good idea to offer you Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 41% offallowing you to save a good 870 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested, all you have to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is available on offer on Amazon for only 1249 eurosagainst the 2199 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Highlights
In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the smartphone is presented in its splendid Phantom Black colorreally elegant and perfect for all tastes. One of the main novelties of this year is represented by Samsung’s artificial intelligence, Galaxy AIwhich adds many useful features for everyday life, such as Live Translationwhich allows you to eliminate any language barrier.
We then find a display with a generous 7.6-inch diagonalwhich provides a more immersive and engaging experience than ever before. Nothing to say about the autonomy either, thanks to the 4400mAh battery which allows you to get to the end of the day peacefully.
