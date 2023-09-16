He Galaxy Z Fold4 It is an incredible phone in all its aspects, and it can be the smartphone of your dreams if you like technology and know how to take advantage of all its distinctive features such as its double screen, since it welcomes us with a traditional 6.7″ screen. However, its A real surprise is the 7.6-inch main screen, which unfolds like a book when you open the device.

This device is offers a unique opportunity for those looking to combine functionality of a smartphone and a tablet on the same devicesince you can use it fluently and according to your needs.

Although, on the official website of SAMSUNG This 256 GB mobile device costs $44,999 Mexican pesos, in Amazon Mexicothis equipment has an enviable price and even at months without interest. What more can you ask!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 with ENVIABLE price and months without interest

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 currently has a 33% discount for a limited time, leaving the smartphone at a price of $30,189 Mexican pesos. Which means that you save almost 15,000 pesos by giving CLICK HERE.

It is important to highlight that the price of the aforementioned equipment may vary according to the current promotion and discounts.

In addition, you can pay in 3,6,9,12,18 and up to 24 months WITHOUT INTEREST, with participating AMAZON cards. This information may also change, so you are invited to check this information. LINK.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen measurements

Features of the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold4

Main display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ dynamic MOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Secondary display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

4,400 mAh battery

Main camera: Multiple 50MP + 12MP +10MP

Front cameras: 4MP and 10MP

Now that you have this information, you are invited to read the comments of other users before purchasing the equipment. Also, when purchasing the cell phone you verify the information on the final cost and financing cost, if you want it for months without interest.