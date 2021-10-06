It probably won’t come as a surprise to many, especially after learning that the pre-orders of the Z Fold3 and Flip3 have surpassed the Galaxy S21. What amazed, in fact, were the devices themselves and the amount of innovations put on the plate.

In particular, in addition to the undoubted build quality, the killer feature of these devices it certainly is the presence of IPX8 certification. As we also explained in our review of the Galaxy Z Fold3, we are certainly facing the best folding ever.

Well, according to the sales results confirmed by Samsung, Flip3 and Fold3 would have already sold altogether over one million units in South Korea alone, confirming to be highly appreciated by professionals but also by enthusiasts.

According to what emerged, although it is not yet certain the number of individual units sold by model, it seems that this number is made up 70% of the sales of the small Galaxy Z Flip3, more compact but above all with a decidedly more accessible starting figure.

Impressive figures, which make a consistent follow-up to 270000 units activated only on the day of the launch. We currently do not know how much units sold worldwide are, but we expect these to be very dizzying figures.