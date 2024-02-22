The new generation of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold could feature a design characterized by squarer edges and changes in the form factor.
Rumors and rumors regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 suggest that Samsung's next foldable device will come with a completely renewed designfocusing the innovations on better optimization of space and ergonomics.
The main goal of this new generation is to offer larger displays both internally and externally, while reducing the overall thickness.
Focusing on possible changes to the format compared to the current model, it is expected that the device will not only be thinner, but also slightly wider, as suggested by information from well-known leaker David Kowalski.
Furthermore, following the trend of the recent Samsung Galaxy S24, the extensive integration of artificial intelligence is expected to enhance various features of its interface.
All this while the hypothesis of one is becoming increasingly popular most accessible variant of the device.
Balanced style
The main goal of South Korean society is to achieve a size reduction of the structure while maintaining strength and durability.
A possible key to innovation could be represented by one new zipper developed by Samsung, as indicated by a patent filed in recent months.
This suggests the presence of elements designed to evenly distribute the load on the screen, thus reducing the visibility of the fold and making the hinge competitive compared to Chinese competitors such as Xiaomi and Honor.
The restyling also includes a reduction of frames and a new style for the rear cameras, aiming for a more minimalist solution that would improve weight balance and maneuverability when using the device open-screen.
We then expect the presence of the new processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, thus ensuring the integration of artificial intelligence via Galaxy AI; Samsung's model promises to improve various daily experiences, from multimedia use to productivity, currently offered for free but which risks becoming paid in the future.
Right angles
Further details on the design come from Ice Universe, a leaker generally considered reliable.
According to what is claimed, the device will adopt almost edges at a right angledistinguishing itself significantly from its predecessor and taking on a more boxy shape.
To give an idea, the source compares the corners of the new foldable to those observed on the ZTE Z60 Ultra.
Furthermore, an “economy” model is expected to be introduced into the lineup, which should presumably be made official next August.
This option could be in the price range between 1200 and 1500 eurosand should feature lower technical features as a compromise.
The small revolution implemented by Samsung on the design of its folding flagship implies the achievement of an ambitious goal: to exceed 20 million units sold in 2024.
