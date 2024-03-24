The leaks speak of a possible body made of titanium for the heir to one of the most popular folding series in the world.

More new information is emerging about Korea's next flagship foldable: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, scheduled to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a whole plethora of new devices in the summer, could see its body structure overhauled. According to @Tech_Reve, the new leaflet will adopt a titanium frame rather than the aluminum of its predecessor.

The adoption of the same solution has already been seen with Galaxy S24 Ultra; it is also speculated that the design of the Fold 6's camera module could be another element in common with the January flagship.

The inclusion of a 200 MP sensor.

Without sparing any expense The next Samsung leaflets should be presented at the next event in July The rumors follow a lead already circulated last February.

Switching to titanium would allow for a frame lighter and more resistant for the telephone, although at the same time it entails higher costs.

However, we have already seen Samsung go down this path with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which should give hope and avoid the most extreme hypotheses of a price increase. See also Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will have "very little downtime" when fast traveling Titanium has already been adopted by Apple in iPhone 15 Pro Max and seems to have been elevated to the status symbol of premium phones in recent years.

At the same time, the leaker suggested that a possible release of the low-priced Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE version could be set for September, indicating that Samsung is giving priority to the main series in the short term.

The budget model may not include support for the S-Pen, but hypotheses of a titanium chassis have not been ruled out for it too.