The new series of foldable devices is on the way and promises to feature larger screens, both for the external and internal displays.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, among this year's most anticipated foldable phones, appear to be about to be announced, and earlier than expected.
The predecessors of these devices, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, were launched in August last year; Samsung could potentially plan the launch of the new models for July, anticipating the times.
Recent information supports the thesis, and it is interesting to note how the data shows an increase in the size of the Flip's external display, modification desired by users.
This change could be just a taste of what Samsung has in store for next year, an insider suggested.
According to a new report, components for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are likely they will go into production in May pushing in the direction of a launch the following month.
Samsung's choice could be related to the Olympics, scheduled for July 26.
The timing would ensure the company captures global attention during the sporting event, highlighting the new foldable devices alongside its other innovations, such as its new line of wearables.
According to Ross Young, well-known tipster and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), both the external and main displays of the new models will have larger dimensions compared to their predecessors.
The exterior panel of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to reach i 3.6 inches.
A larger external display is also expected for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, although no specific details are available at the moment.
For the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the move to a more generous screen seems like an intuitive choice, making it easier to access features without having to unfold the phone.
Hopefully Samsung will include more basic system applications currently not accessible without extra precautions.
Other competing brands such as Motorola and OPPO already integrate similar features into their Flip phones, and this trend is expected to continue as the technology advances.
However, considering Samsung's previous hesitations in renewing its foldable range, it will be interesting to see if and how they will implement the use of “closed” smartphones.
The debut of Galaxy Ring is also upon us, along with the Galaxy Watch 7 series and, perhaps, a new pair of Galaxy Buds; all articles that could help make the potential announcement event full of news.
There is a possibility that Samsung will also unveil the series Galaxy Tab S10but at the moment we have no concrete information about it.
Nothing takes away from the fact that we will be able to see an announcement in August, in line with the previous launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 series which took place in the same month.
Furthermore, it seems that Samsung may introduce a line of foldable devices more accessible next yearwith a possible “Galaxy Z FE”, a cheaper version of which the price hypothesis has recently arisen.
