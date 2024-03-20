The new series of foldable devices is on the way and promises to feature larger screens, both for the external and internal displays.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, among this year's most anticipated foldable phones, appear to be about to be announced, and earlier than expected.

The predecessors of these devices, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, were launched in August last year; Samsung could potentially plan the launch of the new models for July, anticipating the times. Recent information supports the thesis, and it is interesting to note how the data shows an increase in the size of the Flip's external display, modification desired by users.

This change could be just a taste of what Samsung has in store for next year, an insider suggested.

With the love that I love you Promotional image of Galaxy Z Fold 6 According to a new report, components for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are likely they will go into production in May pushing in the direction of a launch the following month. See also Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will be free this weekend Samsung's choice could be related to the Olympics, scheduled for July 26.

The timing would ensure the company captures global attention during the sporting event, highlighting the new foldable devices alongside its other innovations, such as its new line of wearables. According to Ross Young, well-known tipster and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), both the external and main displays of the new models will have larger dimensions compared to their predecessors. The exterior panel of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to reach i 3.6 inches.

A larger external display is also expected for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, although no specific details are available at the moment.