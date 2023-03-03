Samsung it certainly needs no introduction, it is one of the leading companies in the technological world and boasts successful products including smartphones, tablets, TVs and much more. Today we really want to talk to you about smartphones, as there are news on the new generation of Folds. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, are we in the final stages of hinge testing?

That the company is working on its own new generation of folding devices is certainly no mystery. Now there are many companies that want to invest in this sense. An immature technology of course, but which certainly can have a future if implemented and improved properly. Either way, Samsung might have completed the hinge tests of the next Fold 5claims a South Korean newspaper called The Elec.

The numbers are the same as the current generation, i.e. 200,000 consecutive folds. Surely many expected something more but it is still a very high value and able to ensure a long life for the product. However, the news is there and according to this unconfirmed rumor, the new system adopted will be drip and then the glass will flex inward. Below is an image:

In the past we had already told you about the two main folding systems adopted by companies and if you remember correctly the drop one is undoubtedly the best albeit more expensive to make. Surely the folding will be much less noticeable on the screen. We will obviously keep you updated and only for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!