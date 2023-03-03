Samsung has introduced a new type of hinge to allow folding of the display onto the new one Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5but the technical solution, although more pleasing to the eye, does not seem to offer greater resistence compared to the previous one.

The “teardrop” design, as defined by the various magazines, helps to make the smartphone thinner when the screen is closed and reduces the “crease” effect which can emerge with the display open, but it seems that it still fails to increase the resistance of the device.

The tests carried out by Samsung seem to lean towards the limit of 200,000 openings that we had also seen with the previous Fold models, therefore from this point of view no concrete steps forward would have been made, although it was an element of considerable importance.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5, the patent on the new hinge design

Although this is a physiological weak point of the folding screen design, some competitors already manage to offer much longer lasting solutions: Honor Magic VS and Oppo Find N2 have both been evaluated with a limit of 400,000 “folds”, which is a substantial increase.

According to Korean site The Elec, Samsung’s tests point to an upper limit of 300,000 openings, but it seems that 200,000 is the most reliable threshold reached so far. However, this is a quantity such as to correspond to 100 openings of the smartphone per day for 5 years, therefore not a particularly worrying thing.

In any case, we await final and official data and evaluations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which, like the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, also boasts IPX8 certified water resistance, something that the competitors direct do not support.