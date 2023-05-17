According to a report by Chonsun Media, a source considered quite reliable, the presentation Of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could take place earlier than expected, on July 26, 2023, which could consequently lead to a early launch for devices.

Usually, Samsung organizes its event Galaxy Unpacked specifically for devices with a foldable screen in August, a strategy that was also set on Apple’s standard timing, because it led to a month’s advance before the classic presentation of the iPhones, which usually takes place around September.

Google’s presentation of the Pixel Folds, however, has somewhat messed up the general panorama of this type of device, which makes a shift in presentation and launch timing likely for the Galaxy Fold as well.

In essence, the presentation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 should therefore take place on July 26, 2023 during this year’s Unpacked event, which would therefore be anticipated by about a month compared to the standard, which should also mean an anticipation in the launch times, which could be close to the presentation itself, if not corresponding to this.

The two models should be similar, in principle, to the previous versions, but with some modifications in terms of design to make them more resistant and comfortable to use. Both should then be based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an improved opening and closing mechanism, as well as superior cameras.