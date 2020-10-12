(Photo: Let’s Go Digital)

Samsung launched its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 2 this year. This phone is an upgraded variant of the Galaxy Fold that came last year. Given the increasing craze of foldable smartphones, the company is now about to launch its third generation foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 3. This phone can come with three displays.According to a report by Let’s Go Digital filed a patent for the design of this phone last year. This patent was published on 1 October. If we consider the patent, the phone has a full screen display on the cover (front). At the same time, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has two displays on the inside, which become tablet size when opened. The display of the phone is of punch hole design.

Use of special hinges

The company is going to use a special hinge in this phone. According to the reports, there will be a hidden hinge in it. The phone’s display will be connected to this hinge. It is equipped with several light emitting elements. Through this, users will also get new notifications with incoming calls and messages.

Can be launched next year

According to the patent, the lighting strip of the phone gives special visual effects in the phone with many different lights. Talking about the launch, this phone can be launched after June next year.