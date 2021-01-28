With the Galaxy Z Fold 2 still more than half a year old, it seems that Samsung is ready to break with its recurring policy of annual launches with the early arrival of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3.

And is that the fact of having already begun to distribute the first test units is now added the publication of the Korean media Bloter, which reports that after the great reception of the current folding smartphone, the company would be preparing to present its predecessor during the next month of May.

Beyond mere speculation, and to your presentation of results, Seong-gu Kim himself, executive director of the wireless division of Samsung anticipated that «we plan to strengthen the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip line this year […] We will expand the foldable ecosystem through collaboration. with our partners and continue to expand product maturity and consumer experience«.

Unfortunately, at the moment the details about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are still quite scarce, having barely leaked the fact that it will be a thinner and lighter device, maintaining the presence of a large external screen whose «numbers are crazy«.

My Xmas leaks – Galaxy Fold 3 – main display shrinks from 7.59 ″ to 7.55 ″. Cover display goes from 6.23 ″ to 6.21 ″. Need more space for S Pen.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 / Flip Lite – grows slightly from 6.67 ″ to 6.70 ″. 120Hz and LTPO on the Z Flip 3. – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

And it is that as Ross Young from DisplaySearch told us a month ago, this new folding smartphone could reach a size between 7.55 and 7.59 inches for your main screen, with a second smaller model still hovering around 6.7 inches.

What unfortunately does seem like a certainty, is that this phone will not be especially cheap, since the first reports suggest that the basic price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Lite will rise above the $ 2,000 threshold. That said, for the moment we have no choice but to wait for new leaks, or new official details from Samsung itself.