Samsung may soon launch its new smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to reports by Android Authority and The Elec, this foldable smartphone can be launched next year with under-display camera technology. If this happens, then users will get full-screen experience in this phone.Some rumors initially said that the company will first offer under-display camera technology in the Samsung Galaxy S Series S30 and S21 smartphones. However, according to a new report, due to low production of under-display camera technology, the company cannot currently offer it in the Galaxy S30 series.

The phone can come after June next year

Talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it can be launched after June in 2021 with under-display camera technology. As far as the Galaxy S30 series is concerned, it can be launched with a punch-hole display at the moment.

Galaxy Z Fold 1 front display with thick bezels

Samsung’s foldable phone Galaxy Z folded last year came with a thick bezel front display and inner display camera notch. If you talk about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 that came this year, then it has a punch hole in the inner and outer display. Now the company is preparing to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3 without punch-hole display. At the same time, the company is going to offer under-display camera technology to give it an all-screen experience.

These phones already have under-display camera technology

Last month, ZTE launched the AXON 20 5G smartphone. This phone is the first phone in the world that comes with under display camera technology. Some of the smartphones that come with this technology also include Vinsmart Vsmart Axis Pro (Vietnam) and Rakuten Big (Japan).