Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 were revealed by a well-known leaker, Evan Blass, with the former images that show the new ones design of the two foldable Android terminals.

The Korean company had promised a thinner and lighter Galaxy Z Fold 3 than the Fold 2, but from the renderings you find below you do not perceive huge aesthetic differences, although it seems that the device has gained support for the S Pen.

The iscourse related to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is different, whose Announcements jump to the eye, you see the larger external screen, bichromatic, placed inside a black box where the dual camera is also located.

At this point it does not remain to understand when Samsung will officially announce the two new folding devices, given that the company will not be present with an event at MWC 2021, on June 28th.