The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, to the test

The smartphones folding are trying to gain a foothold in the market. Since the first was launched in September 2019 and until June 30 of this year, 1.74 million terminals have been sold -barely 0.14% of total shipments-, according to it The Wall Street Journal citing data from Canalys. Manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei or Motorola compete with flexible phones with prohibitive prices for most users. The last one that Samsung has presented, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, is now available in Spain and costs 2,009 euros. It is the third folding of the South Korean brand and is designed to be used as a mobile, when it is folded, and as a tablet, when it is opened.

In hand, it is a heavy phone – 282 grams. Folded, it is quite thick. It has a 6.2-inch external screen noticeably larger than that of its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold, which was only 4.6 inches and was sometimes too small. This screen is reminiscent of any smartphone traditional, although it is more elongated, and in some cases it can be operated with one hand. It is comfortable to carry out all kinds of daily actions. For example, make a phone call, send messages, search Google, or check Twitter.

But in the latter cases, the experience changes completely when the terminal is displayed. When opened like a book with both hands, it becomes a device more like a tablet than a smartphone. Its main screen, which has pronounced bezels, is 7.6 inches – compared to the Fold’s 7.3 inches. Its large dimensions make it an ideal terminal to read, watch videos, surf the Internet, take photos, consult the gallery or use several applications at the same time.

For example, it is possible to chat on WhatsApp while viewing a video on YouTube and checking the calendar. When taking a screenshot when there are several applications open, the system lets you select whether the user wants it to be the full screen or one of the apps specific. In general, the user experience is improved by having a larger screen. However, it is missing that some applications are designed and updated specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is the case of Instagram, since, when opening the appInstead of occupying the entire screen, a black column appears on each side.

The front screen, which has a touch that is somewhat reminiscent of plastic, gets quite dirty when using it. It is composed of a glass capable of bending called Ultra Thin Glass and is, according to Samsung, “thinner than human hair.” When the terminal is open, it is most comfortable to use it with both hands. In the center of the screen, right where the phone is folded, a vertical indentation is slightly noticeable if you run your finger over it. But it is barely visible with the naked eye and on a daily basis it becomes practically invisible.

When Samsung introduced its first folding, the Galaxy Fold, the screens of some mobiles given to journalists began to fail. On this occasion, the hinge seems quite robust and allows the phone to be folded at different angles. This can be useful, for example, to leave the mobile on the table and watch a video on YouTube in the middle of the screen that is folded and vertical. Samsung already included this possibility with the Z Flip and it was especially comfortable to make video calls while performing other actions.

The Z Fold 2 has two front cameras, one on each screen, 10 megapixels. Although they offer good results, one of the strengths of the terminal is that it allows you to take selfies with the rear camera. He smartphone It has a large camera module on its back that is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note and makes the terminal wobble sideways when leaving the mobile on a smooth surface like a table.

The mobile has three sensors of 12 megapixels each: a main camera, an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens. During the day and in light, in general the photos come out sharp and with realistic colors. But at night or in low light there is more room for improvement, since a bit of quality and detail is lost, especially when zooming in on the photos. When taking a photo of someone with the mobile open, it is possible to activate a function to show the preview on the front screen.

The terminal can be unlocked both by facial recognition and by fingerprint. The fingerprint reader, which is on the right side of the screen, is especially useful in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and given the mandatory nature of masks in certain countries. Both methods work correctly and quickly. The Z Fold 2 lacks minijack and has stereo speakers. The sound is adequate according to what can be expected from a high-end mobile.

A refresh rate of 120 Hz

The main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. The higher that rate, the better the experience. In this case, it is possible to choose between using the “standard” refresh rate —60 Hz— or adaptive — the system automatically adjusts the frequency down to 120 Hz. When this option is activated, scrolling and transitions between screens and applications are especially smooth.

The terminal, which is compatible with 5G networks, has 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and the most powerful Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 865+. Its performance is as expected from a smartphone high-end, without giving any problem when using games or several applications at the same time. The 4,500 mAh battery, with normal use and using both screens, has reached the full time in the tests of this newspaper. Of course, when activating the adaptive refresh rate it lasts much less than if you choose the 60 Hz one. With the terminal’s fast charge, you can fill the battery in about an hour and a half.

