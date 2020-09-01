Galaxy fold 2

Samsung launched its new foldable phone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 today. The company unveiled this phone at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Part 2 Virtual Event. This phone comes with many new upgrades compared to Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. This phone comes with a much larger flexible display than before. This phone comes with Ultra Thin Glass Protection. Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is equipped with triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, this phone comes with wireless charging support.

Price and availability

The company has not announced the price of this phone in India. However, in the US, this phone will be $ 1,999, i.e. around Rs 1,48,300. This phone can be purchased in Mystique Black and Mystique Bronze color options. The cell of the phone will start on September 18. This phone will be available in 40 countries of the world. Pre-orders for the phone will start from today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Specifications

This foldable phone from Samsung runs on Android 10. The phone has a 7.6 inch Full HD + display, which has a resolution of 1,768×2,208 pixels. The phone has a dynamic AMOLED infinity O display. The company’s third foldable phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. For smooth performance, the phone has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Apart from this, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage is provided in the phone.

The phone has triple rear camera setup

Samsung’s twisted phone comes with triple rear camera setup. The phone has three laces with 12MP + 12MP + 12MP resolution. At the same time, the phone has a 10MP front camera for video calling and selfie. Apart from this, auto scene optimization, Bixby Vision, Group Selfie, HDR10 +, Live Focus and Panorama modes have also been provided in the phone.

Connectivity options

For connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, UWB (Ultra Wide Band) USB Type-C port. Apart from this, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor and RGB sensor have also been provided in the phone.