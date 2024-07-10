We previewed it at Samsung Home in Milan: here are the features, the selling price and in general everything new that the “small” foldable from the Korean company has to offer.

After an endless series of previews, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in Paris finally showed us the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 . A smartphone that, compared to the Flip5, can only be considered an evolution, which does not overturn the design but goes to welcome a whole series of feedback from fans, as well as introducing many new features related to artificial intelligence.

Technical features

Samsung Galaxy z Flip6, we were saying, is a natural evolution of Z Flip5. The design changes, which confirms what we saw in the images that went online by mistake in recent days: a slightly more squared design regarding the edges, with cameras highlighted by colored edges in the same color as the body. As for Artificial Intelligence, Z Flip6 can count on the same innovations as the Galaxy AI of Fold6 (here you can find the features of Galaxy Z Fold6), but with the focus on some more peculiar elements. Samsung has first of all focused a lot on the customization of Flip6, with a series of new interactive wallpapers for the external screen: the predefined ones respond to touch, movement or weather conditions, but you can also create wallpapers based on photos or particular themes with the help of generative artificial intelligence.

On the construction side, the Flex Hinge returns with a double-track structure which, in addition to increasing protection from foreign bodies, allowing a practically total closure of the two parts with IP48 certification, also attenuates external impacts. The internal display is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the external one has an anti-scratch coating developed by Samsung and which promises to be more resistant than that of the Flip5.

The front display of the Samsung Galaxy z Flip6

The Flex Window external display remains a key feature of the Flip 6: a 60Hz Super AMOLED external display that has the same 3.4-inch diagonal as last year but adds new smart features powered by AI. The Suggested Replies feature, for example, has been improved and analyzes recent messages to suggest a more personalized response for quick communication.

On the hardware side, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for Galaxy. A processor optimized for AI processing, it offers improved graphics along with improved overall performance. The upgraded cooling system maximizes performance with a vapor chamber.

Samsung Galaxy z Flip6 fully open

The new 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra Wide sensors offer an improved camera experience with clear and sharp details in the images. The new 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos, while AI zoom provides an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom.

Nightography, enhanced with HDR video, lets you capture brighter videos, even in low-light conditions, and works seamlessly with popular social media apps. Night mode is now available in-app on Instagram Story, so you can now take stunning photos at night and post them directly to your Story from the app.

Side view with detail on the hinge of Samsung Galaxy z Flip6

The latest Galaxy Z series continues Samsung’s commitment to circular design by using a wider variety of recycled minerals, including recycled glass, aluminum, plastic, cobalt, and rare earth elements in even more components. For the first time, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 also feature components that incorporate recycled gold and copper. Finally, the packaging box is made from 100% recycled paper material.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 also comes with seven generations of OS updates and seven years of security updates so you can enjoy the best Galaxy Foldable experience for even longer.

Samsung Galaxy z Flip6, the pocket-sized foldable from the Korean company

Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in 4 color variants: Blue, Yellow, Silver Shadow and Mint. Or you can choose from the shades exclusive to Samsung Shop Online and at the Samsung Experience Store located in the IL CENTRO shopping center in Arese: Crafted Black, White and Peach.

Galaxy Z Flip6 can be purchased in the Italian market in the following configurations:

in the 12GB + 512GB version at a recommended price of €1,399;

in the 12GB + 256GB version at a recommended price of €1,279.

Finally, by purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 on Samsung.com from July 10, 2024 to July 23 included, you can have a super valuation of your used device, obtaining up to €780 valuation + €100 discount on your cart, plus 12 months of free Samsung Care+ protection for accidental damage. By purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold6 or Galaxy Z Flip6 from July 10, 2024 to July 23 included, you can receive a free Clip Case.

GALAXY Z FLIP6 DATASHEET