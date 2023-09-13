With its distinguished design and powerful performance, the Galaxy Z Flip 4is an innovative folding device Samsung that offers a unique experience with its flexible AMOLED screen that folds into an elegant compact form factor and on Amazon Mexico this mobile device from 256GB You can find it for almost half its value, a price that is enviable on the internet.

The price of SAMSUNG Galaxy-Z Flip4 of 256 BG on page Samsung Mexico It is from $27,4999 pesos. However, on Amazon you can find it from $15,572 Mexican pesos, since it is currently with a 43% discount.

He Galaxy-Z Flip4 On Amazon mentioned above, it has more than 140 ratings that give a total of 4.4 stars out of 5.

Galaxy-Z Flip4 256GB. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

Features of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 256 GB

Consumers looking for a cutting-edge phone with an enviable price cannot ignore the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB. This device combines the best of foldable screen technology with generous storage capacity, as well as the following: characteristics that stand out in the team:

Main screen: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FHD+ (2640 x 1080 dots), 22:9 and adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz

Secondary display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512 dots): Allows quick taps and swipes to respond to text messages, apps

Processor: Octa-core CPU with 4nm lithography

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

Main camera: 12 megapixel sensor with 1.8 photodiodes + 12 megapixel ultra wide angle

Front camera: 2 megapixels with 1.8 μm photodiodes

Battery: 3700 mAh

Lenses feature FlexCam technology, a versatile, hands-free camera experience

Without a doubt, on this Marketplace platform this cell phone is at a special price.

Before purchasing any equipment, you are invited to check the price, as it may vary, as well as see the cost of shipping and look at the comments of other buyers so that your experience is rewarding.