The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G has reduced foldable technology to a more affordable price – it’s the foldable phone “cheaper” never seen under € 1000. No, it sure isn’t cheap anyway, but the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 allows more people to try a foldable smartphone at least for a more reasonable price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: Will That Lower Price Win People Towards the Future of the Foldable Phone?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is also more durable than its predecessor, thanks to IPX8 water resistance. The screen is 80% stronger and the phone itself sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the external display and Samsung’s new Armor aluminum body. In short, the Z Flip 3 is built to withstand more bumps than the original Galaxy Z Flip, even if I were you I certainly wouldn’t drop it.
Samsung has taken durability seriously with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. The Gorilla Glass Victus screen covers the 1.9-inch external display, and Samsung has built the phone’s frame out of its Armor Aluminum material. All of this provides greater resistance to scratches, especially on the lid display.
The lid display is probably the biggest change introduced in the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is four times larger than the 1.1-inch outer strip of the Galaxy Z Flip, which means you’ll be able to view a fairly larger space.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5g is available in four colors: cream, green, lavender and phantom black. Lavender really stood out for us in our hands, truly grabbing attention and exemplifying the style attention of the Flip 3. Samsung will also offer Gray, Pink and White colors but exclusively on its website.
Processor
-
CPU speed2.84GHz, 2.4GHz, 1.8GHz
-
CPU typeOcta-Core
Display
-
Size (Main Screen)170.3mm (6.7 “, full display surface) / 166.4mm (6.6”, display surface without rounded corners)
-
Resolution (Main Screen)2640 x 1080 (FHD +)
-
Technology (Main Screen)Dynamic AMOLED 2X
-
Color Depth (Main Display)16M
-
Size (Secondary Screen)48.2mm (1.9 “full display surface) / 46.0mm (1.8” display surface without rounded corners)
-
Resolution (Secondary Screen)260 x 512
-
Technology (Secondary Screen)Super AMOLED
-
Color Depth (Secondary Screen)16M
Camera
-
Rear Camera – Resolution (Multiple)12.0MP + 12.0MP
-
Rear Camera – Focal Aperture (Multiple)F1.8, F2.2
-
Rear Camera – Auto FocusYup
-
Rear Camera – OISYup
-
Rear Camera – ZoomDigital zoom up to 10x
-
Front Camera – Resolution10.0 MP
-
Front camera – Focal apertureF2.4
-
Front Camera – Auto FocusNo
-
Rear Camera – FlashYup
-
Video recording resolutionUHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 60fps
-
Slow Motion960fps @HD, 240fps @FHD
Memory
-
RAM memory size (GB)8
-
ROM memory size (GB)
128
Important information: ROM memory
Part of the indicated memory space is occupied by pre-installed content. For this device, the space available to the user is approximately equal to 78% of the total memory capacity indicated.
Networks
-
SIM numberDual-SIM
-
SIM slot typeSIM 1 + Embedded SIM
-
Network type2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD, 5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD
-
2G GSMGSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
-
3G UMTSB1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B8 (900)
-
4G FDD LTEB1 (2100), B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B12 (700), B13 (700), B17 (700), B18 (800), B19 (800), B20 (800), B25 (1900), B26 (850), B28 (700), B32 (1500), B66 (AWS-3)
-
4G TDD LTEB38 (2600), B39 (1900), B40 (2300), B41 (2500)
-
5G FDD Sub6N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3)
-
5G TDD Sub6N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), N77 (3700), N78 (3500)
Connectivity
-
USB interfaceUSB Type-C
-
USB versionUSB 2.0
-
Location technologyGPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
-
Input for stereo headphonesUSB Type C
-
MHLNo
-
Wifi802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G + 5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM
-
Wi-Fi DirectYup
-
Bluetooth versionBluetooth v5.1
-
NFCYup
-
PC Sync.Smart Switch (PC version)
Operating system
-
Android
General informations
-
Type of DesignFlip
Sensors
-
Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Magnetic field, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor
Physical specifications
-
Dimensions (HxWxD, mm)166.0 x 72.2 x 6.9
-
Dimensions when folded (HxWxD, mm)86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1
-
Weight (g)183
Drums
-
Duration in internet browsing (LTE) (hours)Up to 12
-
Internet browsing time (Wi-Fi) (hours)Up to 13
-
Video Playback Time (Hours, Wireless)Up to 16
-
Battery Capacity (mAh, Typical)3300
-
RemovableNo
-
Audio Playback Time (Hours, Wireless)Up to 51
-
Talk Time (4G LTE) (Hours)Up to 26
Audio and Video
-
Stereo supportYup
-
Video playback formatsMP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
-
Video playback resolutionUHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 60fps
-
Audio playback formatsMP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DFF, DSF, APE
Services and Applications
-
Gear type supportedGalaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds2, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit2, Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Fit2 , Gear Sport, Gear S3, Gear S2, Gear IconX (2018)
-
Samsung DeX supportNo
-
TV cabinetNo
You can find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at Amazon.
#Samsung #Galaxy #Flip3 #incredible #price
Leave a Reply