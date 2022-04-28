The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G has reduced foldable technology to a more affordable price – it’s the foldable phone “cheaper” never seen under € 1000. No, it sure isn’t cheap anyway, but the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 allows more people to try a foldable smartphone at least for a more reasonable price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: Will That Lower Price Win People Towards the Future of the Foldable Phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is also more durable than its predecessor, thanks to IPX8 water resistance. The screen is 80% stronger and the phone itself sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the external display and Samsung’s new Armor aluminum body. In short, the Z Flip 3 is built to withstand more bumps than the original Galaxy Z Flip, even if I were you I certainly wouldn’t drop it.

Samsung has taken durability seriously with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. The Gorilla Glass Victus screen covers the 1.9-inch external display, and Samsung has built the phone’s frame out of its Armor Aluminum material. All of this provides greater resistance to scratches, especially on the lid display.

The lid display is probably the biggest change introduced in the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is four times larger than the 1.1-inch outer strip of the Galaxy Z Flip, which means you’ll be able to view a fairly larger space.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5g is available in four colors: cream, green, lavender and phantom black. Lavender really stood out for us in our hands, truly grabbing attention and exemplifying the style attention of the Flip 3. Samsung will also offer Gray, Pink and White colors but exclusively on its website.

Processor CPU speed 2.84GHz, 2.4GHz, 1.8GHz

CPU type Octa-Core Display Size (Main Screen) 170.3mm (6.7 “, full display surface) / 166.4mm (6.6”, display surface without rounded corners)

Resolution (Main Screen) 2640 x 1080 (FHD +)

Technology (Main Screen) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Color Depth (Main Display) 16M

Size (Secondary Screen) 48.2mm (1.9 “full display surface) / 46.0mm (1.8” display surface without rounded corners)

Resolution (Secondary Screen) 260 x 512

Technology (Secondary Screen) Super AMOLED

Color Depth (Secondary Screen) 16M Camera Rear Camera – Resolution (Multiple) 12.0MP + 12.0MP

Rear Camera – Focal Aperture (Multiple) F1.8, F2.2

Rear Camera – Auto Focus Yup

Rear Camera – OIS Yup

Rear Camera – Zoom Digital zoom up to 10x

Front Camera – Resolution 10.0 MP

Front camera – Focal aperture F2.4

Front Camera – Auto Focus No

Rear Camera – Flash Yup

Video recording resolution UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 60fps

Slow Motion 960fps @HD, 240fps @FHD Memory RAM memory size (GB) 8

ROM memory size (GB) 128 Important information: ROM memory Part of the indicated memory space is occupied by pre-installed content. For this device, the space available to the user is approximately equal to 78% of the total memory capacity indicated. Networks SIM number Dual-SIM

SIM slot type SIM 1 + Embedded SIM

Network type 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G LTE FDD, 4G LTE TDD, 5G Sub6 FDD, 5G Sub6 TDD

2G GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900

3G UMTS B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B8 (900)

4G FDD LTE B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B3 (1800), B4 (AWS), B5 (850), B7 (2600), B8 (900), B12 (700), B13 (700), B17 (700), B18 (800), B19 (800), B20 (800), B25 (1900), B26 (850), B28 (700), B32 (1500), B66 (AWS-3)

4G TDD LTE B38 (2600), B39 (1900), B40 (2300), B41 (2500)

5G FDD Sub6 N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), N7 (2600), N8 (900), N20 (800), N28 (700), N66 (AWS-3)

5G TDD Sub6 N38 (2600), N40 (2300), N41 (2500), N77 (3700), N78 (3500) Connectivity USB interface USB Type-C

USB version USB 2.0

Location technology GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Input for stereo headphones USB Type C

MHL No

Wifi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G + 5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM

Wi-Fi Direct Yup

Bluetooth version Bluetooth v5.1

NFC Yup

PC Sync. Smart Switch (PC version) Operating system Android General informations Type of Design Flip Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint sensor, Gyroscope, Magnetic field, Hall sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor Physical specifications Dimensions (HxWxD, mm) 166.0 x 72.2 x 6.9

Dimensions when folded (HxWxD, mm) 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1

Weight (g) 183 Drums Duration in internet browsing (LTE) (hours) Up to 12

Internet browsing time (Wi-Fi) (hours) Up to 13

Video Playback Time (Hours, Wireless) Up to 16

Battery Capacity (mAh, Typical) 3300

Removable No

Audio Playback Time (Hours, Wireless) Up to 51

Talk Time (4G LTE) (Hours) Up to 26 Audio and Video Stereo support Yup

Video playback formats MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Video playback resolution UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 60fps

Audio playback formats MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DFF, DSF, APE Services and Applications Gear type supported Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds +, Galaxy Buds2, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit2, Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear Fit2 , Gear Sport, Gear S3, Gear S2, Gear IconX (2018)

Samsung DeX support No

You can find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G at Amazon.

