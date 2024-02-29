The design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 shown in some renderings by OnLeaks reveals that there are no changes coming for the next clamshell foldable.

Yesterday it was the turn of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, while today it is the turn of its smaller brother. The alleged design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Asian tech giant's next foldable clamshell smartphone, has been leaked through a series of unofficial renderings shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, ahead of its alleged presentation in July. The images show a model that recalls the lines of its predecessor, while still revealing small potential changes.

It's crucial to keep in mind that, similarly to those of the Fold model, the OnLeaks images are unofficial, representing renders created based on details gathered by the insider to reflect as accurately as possible the possible final design of the foldable phone.

Little more Here is the render of the possible Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems to maintain a large external screenin an almost identical appearance to the current Galaxy Z Flip 5.

As a result, the panel sizes would be 3.4 and 6.7 inches respectively, both with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED technology. See also Pokémon collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum opens later this month While the overall shape remains unchanged, SmartPrix reports that there may be an increase in thickness from 6.9mm to 7.4mm.

The reason would be found in a report from GalaxyClub last year which suggested an increase in battery capacity from 3,700 mAh to 4,000 mAhto resolve any autonomy problems already encountered in the past. The side of the device houses a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, as well as two microphones, one more than the predecessor.