The design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 shown in some renderings by OnLeaks reveals that there are no changes coming for the next clamshell foldable.
Yesterday it was the turn of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, while today it is the turn of its smaller brother.
The alleged design of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Asian tech giant's next foldable clamshell smartphone, has been leaked through a series of unofficial renderings shared by OnLeaks and SmartPrix, ahead of its alleged presentation in July.
The images show a model that recalls the lines of its predecessor, while still revealing small potential changes.
It's crucial to keep in mind that, similarly to those of the Fold model, the OnLeaks images are unofficial, representing renders created based on details gathered by the insider to reflect as accurately as possible the possible final design of the foldable phone.
Little more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 seems to maintain a large external screenin an almost identical appearance to the current Galaxy Z Flip 5.
As a result, the panel sizes would be 3.4 and 6.7 inches respectively, both with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Dynamic AMOLED technology.
While the overall shape remains unchanged, SmartPrix reports that there may be an increase in thickness from 6.9mm to 7.4mm.
The reason would be found in a report from GalaxyClub last year which suggested an increase in battery capacity from 3,700 mAh to 4,000 mAhto resolve any autonomy problems already encountered in the past.
The side of the device houses a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, as well as two microphones, one more than the predecessor.
Possible Ultra edition
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 should integrate the chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxyan enhanced version of Qualcomm's SoC.
The revolution in Samsung's update policy suggests the possibility of benefiting from 7 years of updates, including both Android updates and security patches.
Also the photographic sector seems to maintain its configuration, with a dual 12 + 12 MP main sensor.
There were signs of an upgrade with a 50-megapixel main camera, but it's unclear whether this will be included in the final model.
The available colors are listed as light purple and mint green.
Even if the renderings clearly don't mention it, it is plausible that the suite Galaxy AI functionality of Samsung makes its appearance on the next flip foldables.
However, it remains uncertain whether new tools will be introduced in this regard or whether the features will be similar to those present on the Galaxy S24.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is scheduled to launch in July, during the Unpacked eventwith an estimated price of $999 for the basic 256 GB version.
Along with the foldable phone, the Z Fold 6, Galaxy Ring, and Watch Series 7 are expected to launch.
Furthermore, beyond those already spread about a possible economic variant, we leave you with a suggestion on what could be another introduction this year: the Ultra version of the Z Fold 6.
