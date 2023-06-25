Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the new folding weblog Samsung that many users are anxiously awaiting, in the hope that this new device will improve the user experience offered by its predecessor. Unfortunately, however, today we have to talk about prices and the news is not very positive.

Will Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 increase in price?

As you may know, in the past few hours some rumors about the Fold version of the device have brightened up the day of many as the new model should perhaps cost less than its predecessor. Unfortunately, however, we cannot say the same about Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, as some rumors are reporting the possible launch price of this clamshell foldable and it will be higher!

The information comes from Greece and apparently the price for the 8/128GB cut will be well 1299 euros, against the 1099 euros of the predecessor. This is a considerable increase of 200 euros, or 16% of the price. Among other things, the data could also be correct as regards Italy, after all we are always talking of European Union.

Obviously we advise you to take the news with due caution, it is still a rumor and nothing confirmed and the prices could also vary according to the country due to different taxes. In any case, we can do nothing but wait for some official news, in the hope that it is a fake rumor!