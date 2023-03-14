Samsung by now we know it more than well, the company is very active in the technology sector and today we want to tell you about the smartwatch range. The Gears, which later became Watches, are watches that should not be underestimated and are enjoying great success among the lovers of these devices, so today we are more than happy to bring you a really interesting rumor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: will the rotating bezel return?

One of the most successful features of Samsung’s smartwatch range is the bezel. Convenient because it allowed in any situation to consult the device without worrying about using the touch. Unfortunately over the years, for some unknown reason, the company has decided to remove it from all its devices. Whether they are Watch Active or the latest Galaxy Watch 5 no more ferrule.

However, users miss it a lot and today’s news could cheer up many. Apparently the rumors around that they see the feature come back on the new and unknown Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 it becomes more and more disruptive. At first the rumors concerned the Pro version, but now it would seem that both future models will have this feature.

In short, we hope so and we just have to wait for the end of the year to find out more. Only for the moment so we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article.