Almost a year ago Samsung presented its new Galaxy S20 in San Francisco. He did it in what would be his last in-person Galaxy Unpacked before the coronavirus spread unstoppably around the world. While the South Korean company normally presents its flagships from February, this year they are expected to arrive earlier. Samsung celebrates this Thursday the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The event, which begins at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), can be followed through the Samsung website or in EL PAÍS, which will offer live coverage.

“Get ready for something epic.” With this slogan, Samsung announced a few days ago the date of the event, which coincides with the last day of CES, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world. Everything indicates that the company will unveil the new terminals of its Galaxy S range, to which its high-end mobile phones belong. In principle, it will present three smartphones, just like it has done in recent years. If there are no surprises, they will be called Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

The event logo is a kind of cube that inside has a blurred black rectangle with three small circles inside. This could indicate a change in the rear camera module of the new terminals. In fact, the latest leaks suggest that the S21s would have a new design. The camera module that is in the upper left part of the back would become more integrated into the phone by remaining fully attached to the edges of the mobile.

Also, some rumors suggest that the S21 Ultra will come with an S Pen. It is a stylus that normally accompanies the Samsung Galaxy Note and allows you to write on the screen and handle the mobile with gestures. For example, in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra the S Pen allowed a slight movement of the wrist to the left to go backwards. By moving it up, you could go to the home screen. And by shaking the stylus back and forth, you could write on a certain screen.

As for the characteristics, in recent weeks there have been multiple leaks, as collected by the portal Techradar. The S21s are expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor in the United States and Exynos 2100 in other countries and be compatible with 5G networks. The battery will probably reach 5,000 mAh in the S21 Ultra. He leaker Roland Quandt, known in the industry for his leaks, indicates that the terminals will have up to 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 and 512 GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section, the main leaks indicate that the S21 and S21 Plus will have a wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel main sensor, in addition to a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The S21 Ultra would be the most ambitious terminal in this regard. It would have a 12 megapixel wide angle, a 108 megapixel main sensor and two telephoto lenses of 10 megapixels each.

Additionally, Samsung’s new phones are expected to incorporate AMOLED panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. The higher it is, the smoother the experience, but the terminal also consumes more battery. The Galaxy S20s, which also had a 120 Hz screen, allowed to switch between 60 Hz and 120 Hz to extend the battery.

Wireless headphones

Samsung often takes advantage of the Galaxy Unpacked to show other devices as well. In addition to the new smartphones, probably present an improved version of its wireless headphones: the Galaxy Buds Pro. They are expected to have active noise cancellation, resistance to water and dust and a range of close to 20 hours. In the European market, these headphones would go on sale for 229 euros, according to the portal GalaxyClub.

The company will probably also teach at the event The Galaxy SmartTag. This is a tracking device that is expected to have a square shape and a small hole in which to insert a string. That is, it would be a kind of keychain with technology bluetooth which would allow the user to locate different valuables. For example, some keys or a backpack.

