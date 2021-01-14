Samsung has everything ready to carry out this Thursday, from 12 in Argentina, a new event Galaxy Unpacked in which it will reveal the new members of the Galaxy cell phone family, the premium phone that will rival the Next iPhone 13 and Huawei Mate Chinese “Tanks”.

In this sense, the new event that will be transmitted through YouTube, known for being the presentation framework for its cutting-edge devices, the Korean technology promises “new experiences” built to make everyday life epic.

It is expected that this event will feature three versions of the Galaxy S21, the company’s flagship phone, although each will have different technical characteristics in terms of memory, battery and quality of the cameras.

As a novelty, this smartphone will have for the first time a S-Pen stylus, like the one that characterizes the Galaxy Note series, which allows you to write on the screen and handle the mobile with gestures. It would also have a built-in Bluetooth object tracking device.

In terms of technical characteristics, the Galaxy S21 models will have a Snapdragon 888 processor for those that are marketed in the United States and Exynos 2100 in other countries and are compatible with 5G networks.

The top-of-the-range version, the S21 Ultra, will be the one with the biggest battery with 5000 mAh.

Likewise, the Roland Quandt leaker revealed that the models will have up to 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256 and 512 GB of internal storage.

Galaxy S21, the next Samsung cell phone that will present on January 14.

In the photographic section, rumors indicate that the S21 and S21 Plus will have a wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel main sensor, in addition to a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. While the S21 Ultra would be the model with the best specifications in this regard. It would have a 12 megapixel wide angle, a 108 megapixel main sensor and two telephoto lenses of 10 megapixels each.

On the other hand, Samsung will also take advantage of its special event to present new products of its mobile ecosystem, such as an improved version of its wireless headphones: the Galaxy Buds Pro. They are expected to have active noise cancellation, resistance to water and dust and autonomy close to 20 hours.