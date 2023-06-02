Samsung it is certainly not an unknown brand. For years now, it has been delighting us with tablets that appeal to anyone who wants a complete experience that ranges from work to leisure. Today we’re here to tell you about the Tab S9 and a really curious detail, so we suggest you follow us!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will also be dyed beige
Apparently for the first time a new color will cross the Samsung house. We are of course talking about the beige. At least according to Roland Quandt’s WinFuture. This is a really curious factor, given that we don’t even know if the colors of the previous range will also be re-proposed for these new tablets. We just have to wait for the release of these devices that probably it will happen in a few months. Before leaving you, however, we want to remind you again what are the possible technical data sheets of these devices:
GALAXY TAB S9 ULTRA
- display: Super AMOLED 14.6″ WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate
- mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- storage: up to 512GB
- resistence: IP68
- connectivity: Optional 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth
- drums: 11,200mAh, 45W charging
- cameras:
- front: integrated in the notch
- rear: dual cameras
- os: Android 13 with One UI
- S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body
- size: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
- weight: 737g
GALAXY TAB S9 PLUS
- display: Super AMOLED 12.4″ 1752 x 2800, 120Hz refresh rate
- processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- fingerprint sensor: below the display
- cameras:
- front: 1
- rear: 2
- audio: 4x speakers
- Samsung DeX support: wireless
- connectivity: USB-C 3.2, Smart Connector, NO 3.5mm jack
- os: Android 13 with One UI
- S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body
- size: 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm
- recharge: 45W
- models: SM-X810 (WiFi) and SM-X816B (WiFi + 5G)
GALAXY TAB S9
- display: Super AMOLED 11″
- processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
- drums: 8,500mAh
- os: Android 13 with One UI
