Samsung it is certainly not an unknown brand. For years now, it has been delighting us with tablets that appeal to anyone who wants a complete experience that ranges from work to leisure. Today we’re here to tell you about the Tab S9 and a really curious detail, so we suggest you follow us!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will also be dyed beige

Apparently for the first time a new color will cross the Samsung house. We are of course talking about the beige. At least according to Roland Quandt’s WinFuture. This is a really curious factor, given that we don’t even know if the colors of the previous range will also be re-proposed for these new tablets. We just have to wait for the release of these devices that probably it will happen in a few months. Before leaving you, however, we want to remind you again what are the possible technical data sheets of these devices:

GALAXY TAB S9 ULTRA

display: Super AMOLED 14.6″ WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate

Super AMOLED 14.6″ WQXGA+ 2960 x 1848, 120Hz refresh rate mobile platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X

up to 16GB LPDDR5X storage: up to 512GB

up to 512GB resistence: IP68

IP68 connectivity: Optional 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth

Optional 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth drums: 11,200mAh, 45W charging

11,200mAh, 45W charging cameras: front: integrated in the notch rear: dual cameras

os: Android 13 with One UI

Android 13 with One UI S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body

yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body size: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm weight: 737g

GALAXY TAB S9 PLUS

display: Super AMOLED 12.4″ 1752 x 2800, 120Hz refresh rate

Super AMOLED 12.4″ 1752 x 2800, 120Hz refresh rate processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM : 12GB

: 12GB fingerprint sensor: below the display

below the display cameras: front: 1 rear: 2

audio: 4x speakers

4x speakers Samsung DeX support: wireless

wireless connectivity: USB-C 3.2, Smart Connector, NO 3.5mm jack

USB-C 3.2, Smart Connector, NO 3.5mm jack os : Android 13 with One UI

: Android 13 with One UI S Pen support: yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body

yes, with magnetic attachment on the rear body size: 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm

285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm recharge: 45W

45W models: SM-X810 (WiFi) and SM-X816B (WiFi + 5G)

GALAXY TAB S9