Samsung you certainly know her. It is a huge company active in many sectors. Whether you are looking for a washing machine or a telephone, the company will surely be able to guarantee you excellent quality products. In any case, today we are here to talk to you about tablets, so if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+, here are the first benchmarks!

If you remember correctly, the new Samsung tablets were initially scheduled for the beginning of the year, but unfortunately they were postponed due to the component crisis. Anyway, new benchmarks have just circulated regarding the tab s9+(SM-X916B) which really makes us cringe as it is truly a monster of power. A beast capable of wiping out the competition with ben 1,974 points in single-core and 5,194 in multi-core.

With this news the circle closes as we already knew the scores of the two other variants. The first, the “standard” version obtained 1,928 and 4,727 points, while the more powerful and expensive version obtained 2,006 points in single-core and 5,326 in multi-core. Let’s say that for those looking for power, this new tablet will be appreciated. Obviously we will keep you informed in case of further news and only for now we will give you an appointment for the next article!