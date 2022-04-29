Samsung it is certainly not an unknown company. The terminals that the giant produces are nothing short of loved by consumers who rely on the company day after day. After all, the apps and customization that the company offers in the Android field can hardly be reached by competitors.

But today we don’t want to talk to you about smartphones, but rather tablets, because as you well know the company in addition to mobile phones, also produces a wide range of not insignificant tablets including the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S8! Stay with us and I assure you that at the end of the article you will know all about the new update coming!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, a new update is coming!

Samsung’s tablet division has been around for years. It is a real main organ of the company that is constantly updated and kept in perfect health. Samsung tablets are divided into top-of-the-range devices such as Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and others. In both cases, by choosing them you are rather on the safe side as the strengths and weaknesses are now known to the whole world!

In any case, the company is constantly updating the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 gem and users can expect the arrival of a uodate in the next few days. But let’s go into detail. The package is labeled with this firmware version: X900XX2U2AVD6 and obviously includes the May 2022 security patch. If you are interested in weight instead, we can tell you that about Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra weighs in 505 MB.

In short, certainly not light, so the question to ask is legitimate: what the heck of novelty does it bring? Nothing shocking unfortunately, in addition to the classic software improvements and the elimination of some bugs, some system apps such as Samsung Health, Pen Up, the proprietary Browser and Calculator are also updated. As always, we recommend that you launch the update on the fly as soon as it is available

Finally, as always we are very happy to have brought you the various news available and we give you an appointment at the next article!