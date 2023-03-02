Samsung it certainly needs no introduction, it is one of the undisputed leading companies in the technological world and boasts successful products including smartphones, tablets, TVs and much more. Today we really want to talk to you about tablets, as a update which will make many users happy! If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 get updated!

Finally the S8 and S7 range of Samsung tablets is receiving the brand new One UI 5.1 also in Italy. There is little to wait as the update is already being distributed and has a very substantial weight of 1.86GB. That’s right, not really a featherweight but this is certainly not a bad thing as the news was eagerly awaited.

The security patches it will bring will be those of February and multitasking will be completely revised, the DeX interface, the gallery app (where there will be very valuable additions such as a quick search and a stunning remastering of images), then we also have improvements to the Weather app and related features to accessibility of the devices not to be missed.

You just have to go to the settings and check for yourself if the update is already available for your device. We will obviously keep you informed in case of future news.