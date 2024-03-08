Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is part of the varied tab range, which the company makes available to its users. These are cutting-edge devices, capable of giving a truly memorable experience to anyone who decides to proceed with the purchase. Today we are here to talk to you about the third and much talked about one edition of the Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), the first details arrive!

These days, on the database of Global Certification Forum (GCF), a particular model code has been spotted, namely SM-P625. According to many it would be the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Let's clarify things straight away, because as per tradition the final number 5 means that the device will have data connectivity available. Obviously the Wi-Fi only counterpart will not be missing, already spotted on Geekbench.

For now we have managed to discover what the device will have the classic Exynos 1280 chip on board and will boast 4 GB of RAM and 64 of storage. Android 14 will instead be the stock OS. For now obviously the rest of the specifications remain a mystery, however a consideration must be made regarding the use of the Exynos 1280 chip.

It's a processor quite old, released 2 years ago, although performing, could easily be replaced by something much more in line with the times. We'll see what happens in the future!