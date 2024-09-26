Samsung’s line up is enriched with two new devices, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra, here are all the details on the new tablets.
In parallel with the new Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung announced the arrival of two new tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ And Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Both devices are the first Samsung tablets specifically designed to exploit the potential of artificial intelligence, thanks to the improved hardware features compared to the previous series and the presence of an NPU dedicated to AI.
We saw them in preview at the Samsung Home in Milan and we are ready to discover them with you.
Technical characteristics
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ are presented with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displayrespectively 14.6 inches (for the Ultra version) and 12.4 inches (for the S10+ model).
Both displays offer resolutions higher than WQXGA+ (2960×1848 for S10 Ultra and 2800×1752 for S10+), with adaptive refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz, all accompanied by anti-glare technology that improves visibility in all light conditions.
Both models are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processorwhich offers a significant increase in power compared to the previous generation. The improvement is evident in terms of CPU, GPU and NPU, with increases of 18%, 28% and 14% respectively compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, with a particular focus on AI-related performance.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with the possibility of expanding the memory up to 1.5TB via microSD, while the S10+ model offers similar configurations, with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage . Both tablets are equipped with long-lasting batteries, with capacities of 11,200 mAh for the S10 Ultra and 10,090 mAh for the S10+ respectively, supporting 45W fast charging.
AI functionality
Just like the other devices in the range, the new Galaxy Tab S10s are strongly integrated with the Galaxy AI ecosystem, offering a wide range of AI-powered tools to improve productivity and creativity.
The S Pen allows you to make the most of the features of Note Assistant and Drawing Assistant, two advanced tools that optimize handwriting and the creation of visual content. Thanks to the Air Command function, you can quickly access all AI features with simple gestures.
One of the most interesting new features is the 3D Map View feature, which transforms the tablet into a hub for managing devices connected to the SmartThings ecosystem. With this feature, users can get a complete overview of their home and manage smart devices with ease. Finally, Circle and Search with Google allows you to translate and search for information on images and videos without having to leave the app, optimizing your workflow.
Dialogue Boost’s AI technology improves audio when playing multimedia content, amplifying voices over background noise. This promises a more immersive visual and sound experience, both for entertainment and video conferencing.
Prices and availability
The new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ will be available starting October 3, 2024 in selected markets, in the Moonstone Gray color. Below are the configurations and official prices for the Italian market:
Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra:
- 16GB + 1TB (5G): €1,939
- 16GB + 1TB (Wi-Fi): €1,789
- 12GB + 512GB (Wi-Fi): €1,489
- 12GB + 256GB (5G): €1,519
- 12GB + 256GB (Wi-Fi): €1,369
Galaxy Tab S10+:
- 12GB + 512GB (Wi-Fi): €1,269
- 12GB + 256GB (5G): €1,299
- 12GB + 256GB (Wi-Fi): €1,149
