In parallel with the new Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung announced the arrival of two new tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ And Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra . Both devices are the first Samsung tablets specifically designed to exploit the potential of artificial intelligence, thanks to the improved hardware features compared to the previous series and the presence of an NPU dedicated to AI. We saw them in preview at the Samsung Home in Milan and we are ready to discover them with you.

Technical characteristics

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ are presented with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displayrespectively 14.6 inches (for the Ultra version) and 12.4 inches (for the S10+ model).

The new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Both displays offer resolutions higher than WQXGA+ (2960×1848 for S10 Ultra and 2800×1752 for S10+), with adaptive refresh rates ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz, all accompanied by anti-glare technology that improves visibility in all light conditions.

Both models are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processorwhich offers a significant increase in power compared to the previous generation. The improvement is evident in terms of CPU, GPU and NPU, with increases of 18%, 28% and 14% respectively compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, with a particular focus on AI-related performance.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers a 14.6-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with the possibility of expanding the memory up to 1.5TB via microSD, while the S10+ model offers similar configurations, with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage . Both tablets are equipped with long-lasting batteries, with capacities of 11,200 mAh for the S10 Ultra and 10,090 mAh for the S10+ respectively, supporting 45W fast charging.