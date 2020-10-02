You can now prebook Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wifi. This tab can be pre-booked from the online stores of Amazon India and Samsung. The Tab A7 comes in WiFi variants only. The company has not yet launched its LTE variant.The Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi variant costs Rs 17,999. At the same time, its LTE variant is worth Rs 21,999. The company is offering book cover priced at Rs 3749 for Rs 1875 under the offer on pre-booking of this tab. Also, if you order this tab with ICICI Bank’s debit or credit card, then you will also get an instant cashback of Rs 1500.

Specifications of Galaxy Tab A7

The tab has a 10.4-inch WUXGA + display with 20001×1200 pixel resolution. In this display that comes with 16M color depth, you will get a TFT panel. This tab with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage has an octa-core processor. The memory of the tab can be increased to 1TB with the help of micro SD card.

Galaxy tab a7

For photography, this tab has an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus feature. The rear camera comes without flash. If you talk about selfie then in this tab you will get 5 megapixel front camera.

Weighing 476 grams, this tab has a 7040mAh battery. For connectivity, features like WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0 and 3.5mm headphone jack are available in this tab. Talking about OS, this tab works on One UI 2.5 based on Android.