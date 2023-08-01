Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is a device of which unfortunately we still know little. However, the company that produces it needs no introduction. One of the leading companies in the mobile sector whose branches extend into almost every sector. Dishwasher, washing machine, smart TV and so on. But today we are here to talk of something specific.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be totally different!

SmartTag 2, will be a complete restyling of its previous version. At least according to what can be consulted on the net today. The photos speak for themselves. The documentation filed with the FCC helped us understand the big difference from the first generation. It goes from a slightly squared and angular shape, containing a small hole to add to any key ring, to a totally different shape. A large hole and a fully rounded shape. Of course we can’t tell you anything about the size, but we will surely be amazed.

Furthermore, the company’s willingness to move away from the past is clear. There is no reference to the number “2” in the name of the registered product. But there is the certainty of the connection Bluetooth and UWB. We’ll see when Samsung decides to present everything!