Major details related to the launch, design, and specifications of Samsung’s flagship S series smartphones i.e. Samsung Galaxy S30 Series have been revealed. Samsung is about to launch its flagship S30 series smartphones in January-February next year. With this, the design of Samsung Galaxy S30 series smartphones has also come out, which is very different. In this episode, information related to the specifications of this smart phone has also been leaked.

S30 will be bigger than S20

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has stated on his voice page the design of the Samsung Galaxy S30 that Samsung’s next flagship phone is going to be very different in design. According to the leaked report, the dimensions of the Galaxy S30 will be 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9m. This suggests that the Galaxy S30 will be wider than the S20. Specifications have also been told in the leaked information that the Galaxy S30 has a 6.2-inch display, with a punch hole selfie camera and thinner bezels than the S20.

Samsung galaxy s20

Galaxy Buds 2 also launched

According to the leaked information, 3 models of Samsung Galaxy S30 will be launched and they will be in white, gray, violet, pink and silver colors. With this, Samsung can also launch the Galaxy Buds 2, which is expected to be in Black, Silver and Violet color. It is believed that Galaxy Buds 2 will be given special emphasis on better sound quality and water resistance feature.

Samsung’s flagship S30 series smartphones will compete with the iPhone 12 series smartphones. Samsung has stepped up efforts to challenge Apple and it is believed that the Galaxy S30 series smartphones are going to be very good in terms of look and specifications as well.