There is still a long way to go until the release of Samsung Galaxy S25 but in the meantime some renders leaked (immediately after the previous renders of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra released a few days ago) would suggest few changes in terms of design and general features: let’s discover them together in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Something We’ve Seen Before

Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked in the last few hours, coming from Onleaks And Android Headlineswould in fact suggest a more than familiar design for the new smartphone, with some small changes in the details. The camera compartment will present for example some concentric rings in correspondence with the three distinct sensors, along the lines of what was seen on the recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6. Added to this would be the bezels around the display, which from the renders appear slightly smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Let’s remember that Samsung Galaxy S25 will probably mount a 6.17-inch diagonal displayrounded for marketing purposes to 6.2 inches, exactly as happened last year with the previous model. Several rumors are instead circulating for the chip that will mount the new top of the range from Samsung, which could be represented by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4or alternatively a Exynos chips.