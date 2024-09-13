The latest leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 suggest little significant changes to its design.
There is still a long way to go until the release of Samsung Galaxy S25but in the meantime some renders leaked (immediately after the previous renders of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultrareleased a few days ago) would suggest few changes in terms of design and general features: let’s discover them together in detail.
Samsung Galaxy S25: Something We’ve Seen Before
Samsung Galaxy S25 renders leaked in the last few hours, coming from Onleaks And Android Headlineswould in fact suggest a more than familiar design for the new smartphone, with some small changes in the details. The camera compartment will present for example some concentric rings in correspondence with the three distinct sensors, along the lines of what was seen on the recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6. Added to this would be the bezels around the display, which from the renders appear slightly smaller than the Samsung Galaxy S24.
Let’s remember that Samsung Galaxy S25 will probably mount a 6.17-inch diagonal displayrounded for marketing purposes to 6.2 inches, exactly as happened last year with the previous model. Several rumors are instead circulating for the chip that will mount the new top of the range from Samsung, which could be represented by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4or alternatively a Exynos chips.
Samsung Galaxy S25: RAM improvements and possible release date
Expected increases for RAM, which will go up to 12 GB outside of the Ultra modelwith an internal starting memory of 128 GB. No changes instead for the battery, which could remain at 4000 mAh capacity.
Of course, at the moment we still don’t know a precise release date for the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series, but we are more than certain that it will see the light during the Spring 2025with an announcement expected in January, coinciding with the end of the CES Las Vegas. We can only wait for further updates on the matter from Samsung itself, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
#Samsung #Galaxy #S25 #renders #suggest #design
Leave a Reply